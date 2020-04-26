Karnataka registers 19th coronavirus death after 45-year-old Bengaluru woman succumbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Registering Karnataka's 19th COVID-19 death, a 45-year-old woman with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) succumbed to the virus on Sunday morning.

The woman, patient no. 465, was admitted in a designated hospital on April 24th and was in the ICU since April 25.

The death was confirmed by District Health Officer Dr Srinivas.

"She visited Moodalapalya Maternity Hospital with complaints of bleeding, and also had severe breathlessness. The hospital was closed after she tested positive for coronavirus," said BBMP Commissioner for health, Ravikumar Surpur.

All the staff of the BBMP hospital have been put on quarantine. The source of her contact with the virus is yet to be ascertained.

She was sent back with medication when she complained of bleeding. She returned the next day complaining of breathlessness. Her oxygen saturation level was low. Owing to suspicion of the virus, she was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases. Once she tested positive, she was shifted to Victoria Hospital.

The state tally of total cases touched 501 on Sunday afternoon, with a 47-year-old woman from Panemangalore, Dakshina Kannada who was a contact of patient 432, testing positive.

A total of 177 have been discharged so far in the state.