54 medical college students in Karnataka sent back home to Gujarat

The students left in three Rajahamsa buses on Sunday night for the Ahmedabad government guest house and were checked before being sent from Karnataka with necessary protection.

Published: 27th April 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Medical officials wear protective gear interacts with local residents during going for the door to door to check for new COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad

Medical officials wearing protective gear interact with residents in Ahmedabad. (Photo| ANI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fifty-four students from Gujarat studying in various medical colleges in Karnataka have been ferried back home. The students were taken in three Rajahamsa buses and reached Gujarat by Monday noon, said sources from the medical colleges.

A college official said they approached the DC after parents of the students expressed concerns about the safety of their children.

Asked whether students of other states will also be sent back, another college official told The New Indian Express that they acted on the instructions of the RGUHS and the governor's office.

Students left in three Rajahamsa buses on Sunday night for the Ahmedabad government guest house and were checked before being sent from Karnataka with necessary protection. The transport arranegements were made in coordination with state police officers, Director of Technical Education and Superintendent of Police, Gujarat, among others.

The students were picked up by their families from the guest house or dropped by the bus if their houses are close by, said college officials.

The registrar of RGUHS had written to the additional chief secretary to provide police personnel for the three buses.

The students were ferried from Bagalkot, Dharwad, Haveri, Davangere and Chitradurga.

