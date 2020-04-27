STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As lockdown bites, special children want to return to Kerala

There has been much tension between Kerala and Karnataka in the recent past, over the latter denying entry to non-Covid patients into its border districts.

Published: 27th April 2020

A ragpicker walks near a deserted KR Circle in Mysuru on Friday.

A ragpicker walks near a deserted KR Circle in Mysuru on Friday

By KARTHIK K K And AJITH M S
Express News Service

MYSURU:  There has been much tension between Kerala and Karnataka in the recent past, over the latter denying entry to non-COVID patients into its border districts. Now, the families of over 50 special children from Kerala are stranded in Mysuru since a month, awaiting a clearance by the Kerala government to return home.

These special children were undergoing treatment at the All Indian Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru. Due to the lockdown, they are confined to lodges and singleroom accommodations, which is a bigger challenge for them and their parents, as they are more susceptible to occasional behavioural disturbances. “Our children are hyperactive. Usually, we take them out to the park or through the streets to contain their energy.

Since we have no option but to suppress it, this triggers behavioural issues, which makes it difficult for us. The positive effects of the therapy from all these years are being reversed,” said Anu, a parent of a special child. According to her, if she can go back to her town, her children will be able to manage their needs better. Also, many of them are from poor families, barely surviving on the provided rations.

Shahul Hameed, executive president of STEP India Foundation, an NGO, said that they have been managing the scenario by sourcing groceries and other items for stranded families. He added the issue was also brought to the notice of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s office, who said they would make arrangements to bring them back. But, their pleas remain unanswered, forcing them to approach the Mysuru district administration, which has assured support, provided they get the necessary permission from the Kerala government.

