Bantwal on edge after 5th COVID-19 case reported in last eight days

The woman, working as a maid at First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru is said to be the primary contact of 75-year-old woman from Bantwal who succumbed to Covid-19 a few days ago.

Published: 27th April 2020 12:19 AM

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 47-year-old woman from Narikombu village in Bantwal taluk tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday making it the fifth case reported in the last eight days. 

The woman, working as a maid at First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru is said to be the primary contact of 75-year-old woman from Bantwal who succumbed to Covid-19 a few days ago. The maid reportedly came in contact with the deceased when the latter was admitted to the hospital for some neurological problem.

After the death of the 75-year-old woman, the throat swab samples of 198 staff and others linked to First Neuro Hospital were sent for tests. The results of 49 persons came on Sunday and the woman was found positive. With this, Bantwal has recorded seven positive cases and two deaths so far. The last five cases, of whom two have died, came to light in the last eight days.

The escalation in the number of positive cases in Bantwal has raised serious apprehensions among the citizens and authorities in the area. Kasba and Narikombu in Bantwal taluk have been sealed down and special officers have been appointed to ensure that the houses in these places are provided with ration and other essential supplies. A 24x7 helpline has been opened for the benefit of people.

District Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary held an emergency meeting in Bantwal on Sunday which was attended by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Rajesh Naik and officials. Poojary authorised Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh to initiate necessary tough measures to curb the number of Covid-19 cases. He said till May 3, there won’t be any relaxation from the lockdown in Bantwal. ASHA workers will visit 92 houses in Kasba hobli and 213 houses in Narikombu GP limits every day and submit reports. The minister asked people not to take the issue lightly and stay at home.  

