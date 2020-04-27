STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Gouribidanur rural police function under tree as station being disinfected

55 police cops are now working below a tree near the police station, taking complaints below the tree and using chair and tables arranged outside.

Gouribidanur Police Station functioning below the tree (Photo | EPS)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: Gouribidanur Rural Police Station in Chikballapur District has been functioning under the shadow of the tree for the past 2 days, as the entire building is being cleansed with disinfectant as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Even the surrounding area is being cleaned repeatedly as a coronavirus patient (P 488) was recently brought to the police station on charges of transporting beef in a pickup truck from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh Hindupur (Red Zone).

When the 18-year-old youngster, transporting two butchered oxen turned positive, 22 authorities were put in institutional quarantine including nine cops of Gouribidanur Rural Police Station and revenue officials including panchayat development officer and bill collector.

Central Range Inspector General of Police K.V.Sharath Chandra who visited Gouribidanur Police Station instructed to spray disinfectant spray for the complete building as precautionary measures. Immediately Superintendent of Police Mithun with the help of municipal staff took measures to depute cleaners who have disinfected the premises continuously for the last two days.

Sharath Chandra said the person (P488) was brought to the police station for enquiry. Athough the cops and officers took sufficient measures during the investigation, as a precautionary measure the disinfectant is being sprayed.

The Senior officer said, even the seized vehicles, police jeep, and vehicles were also sprayed with disinfectant to avoid any complication in the future.



