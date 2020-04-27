IISc, Biocon labs get nod to conduct tests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Council of Medical Research added four Covid-19 testing labs in Karnataka, giving its approval to two government and two private labs. This brings the total number of labs in the state to 20.

The additions are the department of biochemistry at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Mysuru; Lab Services in Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru; Syngene International Limited in Biocon Park, Bommanahalli, in Bengaluru. The other government labs currently testing include Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan, Mysore Medical College & Research Institute in Mysuru, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences in Shivamogga,

Command Hospital (Air Force), Bengaluru, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru, National Institute of Virology, Bangalore Field Unit, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi, Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru, Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru, Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi, National Institute of Traditional Medicine in Belagavi.