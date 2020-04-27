STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka not keen on extension, but will toe Centre’s line

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, during the CMs’ video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, is expected to convey Karnataka’s opinion.

Published: 27th April 2020 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Members of an NGO distribute groceries to the needy during the lockdown, in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, on Sunday |SHRIRAM BN

Members of an NGO distribute groceries to the needy during the lockdown, in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, on Sunday |SHRIRAM BN

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While many states across the country have pushed for the lockdown over COVID19 to be extended beyond May 3, Karnataka may have an unpopular opinion. The state that has already removed restrictions on rural industries in nine districts is looking to ease the lockdown in a phased manner after May 3. The government is all for allowing economic activity with abundant caution of protective equipment, screening, physical distancing and limited staff in all areas deemed clear of COVID-19.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, during the CMs’ video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, is expected to convey Karnataka’s opinion. The state, however, will put the onus of extension or easing of lockdown on the Union government. “About 90% of the cabinet believes that economic activity should be allowed and lockdown eased in regions that are not under threat. The larger consensus, considering our financial status, is that revenue generation should begin at the earliest, even if partially. We cannot afford to have a blanket lockdown and will impose better scrutiny in containment zones, hotspots and clusters,” said a source from the Chief Minister’s Office. 

But scepticism over easing of lockdown norms continues among bureaucrats and ministers, as they are said to believe that the state should study the repercussions, if any, of easing the lockdown and only then consider a further extension. Two days after the Union government issued guidelines to allow shops and establishments to function in all areas except those identified as containment zones and hotspots, Karnataka has not issued any corresponding order.  

Will allow economic activity, says minister

It Is expected to come out with an order allowing businesses to function with precautions after the chief minister’s video conference with the PM followed by a meeting of senior officials on Monday, according to Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar. “It is not like the virus will go away after a month. We will have to start functioning around it. So far, the lockdown period has done good and given us time to prepare.

We have scaled up tests, increased hospital facilities and refined mechanisms to trace contacts. We will continue to take measures to contain the spread, but also intend to allow economic activity,” said a minister in the B S Yediyurappa cabinet. Even as the state wants to open up economic activity, it will toe the Centre’s line. “We have already extended the lockdown till May 3 as suggested by the Union government. We will follow their stand on extension,” said Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister.

DyCM: Orders on shops, businesses tomorrow
Orders on the Centre’s guidelines to ease lockdown for shops and establishments will be issued by Tuesday, said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID-19 Narendra Modi BS Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp