STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Priest delivers their wish and need, helps 150 families  

In the past 20 days, Dixith has covered more than 1,000 km delivering medicines and essentials to 150 families in Mysuru, Mandya and Maddur regions.

Published: 27th April 2020 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Priest Ramachandra Dixith on his way to deliver medicines to a patient in Mysuru on Sunday | Udayshankar S

By ​Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: He is an answer to their prayers. People in Mysuru and Mandya are grateful to this ‘delivery boy’  — a priest. Ramachandra Dixith (36), a priest at an Anjaneya temple in Srirangapatna, is proving that ‘service to man is service to God’. Wearing a mask and gloves, he zooms on his two-wheeler to buy whatever people want and personally delivers it to them. A social worker too, this do-gooder is using his free time, now that the temple is closed due to the lockdown, to help the people.

In the past 20 days, Dixith has covered more than 1,000 km delivering medicines and essentials to 150 families in Mysuru, Mandya and Maddur regions. While following the lockdown norms, he got a pass to move about the region. Knowing his service background, the authorities gave him the pass.
When he learnt that many people in the region were struggling to get medicines, he started the ‘pick up and door delivery’ service.

“I came across many ailing individuals and people under medication complaining that they were not able to get the required medicines at their nearest drug store as the lockdown had affected the supply chain at several places. Thus I decided to procure medicines from major pharmacies in Mysuru and get them delivered to the needy at their doorstep,” says Dixith.

Using social media as a tool, Dixith shared his cell phone number and urged people to call him and send the prescription and he would deliver it to them. “I started receiving calls and messages not just for medicine but also some essentials. So far, I have delivered items to over 150 people and would continue it until the situation turns normal,” he adds. “Many diabetic or cancer patients in need of medicines approached me and I have travelled up to Maddur and Nagamangala from Mysuru to help them,” he says. 

‘My parents support my initiative’

DIXITH says he spends from his pocket initially. When he delivers the goods, the families pay the full amount. “As gratitude, some people give extra money too. I purchase food for stray animals and poor from
this money and distribute it to them on my return trip.” He has now received a request for medicines from
Channarayapatna and Hassan which he will be delivering next after obtaining the necessary pass from the department concerned. Dixith lives with his parents and brother at Srirangapatna. Asked if his parents are not worried about him going out amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, he says, “Since I have taken all necessary precautions, they are not worried but extend their support to me.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
priest delivery boy corona warriors Covid warriors Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp