Priest delivers their wish and need, helps 150 families  

Express News Service

MYSURU: He is an answer to their prayers. People in Mysuru and Mandya are grateful to this ‘delivery boy’ — a priest. Ramachandra Dixith (36), a priest at an Anjaneya temple in Srirangapatna, is proving that ‘service to man is service to God’. Wearing a mask and gloves, he zooms on his two-wheeler to buy whatever people want and personally delivers it to them. A social worker too, this do-gooder is using his free time, now that the temple is closed due to the lockdown, to help the people.

In the past 20 days, Dixith has covered more than 1,000 km delivering medicines and essentials to 150 families in Mysuru, Mandya and Maddur regions. While following the lockdown norms, he got a pass to move about the region. Knowing his service background, the authorities gave him the pass.

When he learnt that many people in the region were struggling to get medicines, he started the ‘pick up and door delivery’ service.

“I came across many ailing individuals and people under medication complaining that they were not able to get the required medicines at their nearest drug store as the lockdown had affected the supply chain at several places. Thus I decided to procure medicines from major pharmacies in Mysuru and get them delivered to the needy at their doorstep,” says Dixith.

Using social media as a tool, Dixith shared his cell phone number and urged people to call him and send the prescription and he would deliver it to them. “I started receiving calls and messages not just for medicine but also some essentials. So far, I have delivered items to over 150 people and would continue it until the situation turns normal,” he adds. “Many diabetic or cancer patients in need of medicines approached me and I have travelled up to Maddur and Nagamangala from Mysuru to help them,” he says.

‘My parents support my initiative’

DIXITH says he spends from his pocket initially. When he delivers the goods, the families pay the full amount. “As gratitude, some people give extra money too. I purchase food for stray animals and poor from

this money and distribute it to them on my return trip.” He has now received a request for medicines from

Channarayapatna and Hassan which he will be delivering next after obtaining the necessary pass from the department concerned. Dixith lives with his parents and brother at Srirangapatna. Asked if his parents are not worried about him going out amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, he says, “Since I have taken all necessary precautions, they are not worried but extend their support to me.”