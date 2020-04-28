STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada neuro hospital turns into hotspot, mother, son test positive

Two more persons tested positive in Dakshina Kannada on Monday taking the district’s tally to 21.

Published: 28th April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

The road leading to First Neuro Hospital has been sealed off in Mangaluru | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two more persons tested positive in Dakshina Kannada on Monday taking the district’s tally to 21. One is an 80-year-old woman (P-507) who is suffering from hypertension and stroke and the other is her 45-year-old son (P-506), residents of Shakthinagar in the city. With this, the last seven positive cases reported in DK are linked to First Neuro Hospital (FNH). P-507 was under treatment at FNH where 75-year-old woman (P-432) was also under treatment there and later succumbed to COVID-19. Their beds were said to be side by side.

A 50-year-old woman (P-390), who is the daughter-in-law of P-432 who also died later, and who was suffering from SARI, was first among the seven to be infected. It is still not clear how she contracted the virus. Her son who had returned from Dubai during March has tested negative. The others are two of their neighbours who are mother and daughter and a 47-year-old who is working in the hospital who tested positive on Sunday.

However, in a big relief, the tests of 198 staffers and others linked to FNH have been completed, of which most of the results came on Monday. DHO Ramachandra Bayari told TNIE that of the 198 tests conducted in the last two days, only three turned positive -- one on Sunday and two on Monday. Out of the 21 cases reported in DK so far, 19 were from outside Mangaluru city. The district now has seven active cases and two deaths.

Meanwhile, following fresh cases on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh declared Kakkebettu, Shakthinagara and Padavu village involving 22 houses and five shops as Containment Zone and a 5 km radius around the containment zone as Buffer Zone. 

The Buffer Zone is bound by Vamanjoor junction in the East, Urwa Market on the West, Padavinangady on the North and Bunts Hostel Junction in the South. Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ajithkumar Hegde has been appointed as the Incident Commander of the Containment Zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp