Dakshina Kannada neuro hospital turns into hotspot, mother, son test positive

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Two more persons tested positive in Dakshina Kannada on Monday taking the district’s tally to 21. One is an 80-year-old woman (P-507) who is suffering from hypertension and stroke and the other is her 45-year-old son (P-506), residents of Shakthinagar in the city. With this, the last seven positive cases reported in DK are linked to First Neuro Hospital (FNH). P-507 was under treatment at FNH where 75-year-old woman (P-432) was also under treatment there and later succumbed to COVID-19. Their beds were said to be side by side.

A 50-year-old woman (P-390), who is the daughter-in-law of P-432 who also died later, and who was suffering from SARI, was first among the seven to be infected. It is still not clear how she contracted the virus. Her son who had returned from Dubai during March has tested negative. The others are two of their neighbours who are mother and daughter and a 47-year-old who is working in the hospital who tested positive on Sunday.

However, in a big relief, the tests of 198 staffers and others linked to FNH have been completed, of which most of the results came on Monday. DHO Ramachandra Bayari told TNIE that of the 198 tests conducted in the last two days, only three turned positive -- one on Sunday and two on Monday. Out of the 21 cases reported in DK so far, 19 were from outside Mangaluru city. The district now has seven active cases and two deaths.

Meanwhile, following fresh cases on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh declared Kakkebettu, Shakthinagara and Padavu village involving 22 houses and five shops as Containment Zone and a 5 km radius around the containment zone as Buffer Zone.

The Buffer Zone is bound by Vamanjoor junction in the East, Urwa Market on the West, Padavinangady on the North and Bunts Hostel Junction in the South. Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ajithkumar Hegde has been appointed as the Incident Commander of the Containment Zone.