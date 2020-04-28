STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka calls for more blood plasma donors

Doctors opined that Karnataka has not only seen many patients, but has had an excellent recovery rate.

Published: 28th April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Doctors at Victoria Hospital, along with oncologist Dr US Vishal Rao of HCG Hospital, made a call for recovered Covid patients to donate their blood plasma to help test others seriously affected by the disease. Accordingly, clinical trials on using convalescent plasma to treat Covid patients began with two donors on Monday.

Doctors opined that Karnataka has not only seen many patients, but has had an excellent recovery rate. Bengaluru and Mysuru together have seen the maximum number of patients hit by the pandemic, explained Dr Vishal Rao, adding, “That also means we now have the largest pool of recovered patients who can become donors and help those who are severely ill.”

The state government was permitted to start clinical trials recently, and the medical fraternity has been banking on this as a treatment option to save the severely ill patients.“We are asking all eligible donors to come forward so that we can treat as many patients as possible,” he said, explaining, “As part of the treatment, the patient is transfused with the donor’s plasma with the goal of using the latter’s antibodies to help clear the virus more rapidly and help decrease the need for ICU beds and ventilators.”
Plasma drawn from one recovered patient can help cure two patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid patients blood plasma Karnataka Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp