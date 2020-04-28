Karnataka education minister upholds need for SSLC examination; seeks central aid to provide tabs to govt school students

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state education minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar, on Tuesday, sought the centre's help in providing tabs to "poor children in government schools"

Kumar, in a video-conference, was apprising the Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal and education ministers of other states about Karnatka's plans for the present and upcoming academic year.

"In the days to come, government students might have to go for online classes hence there is a need for giving them tablets," he later told in a pre-recorded message to the media.

Recently, a row erupted over an education official's meeting that discussed the discussed the difficulties in holding SSLC examination and maintaining social distance. Development Education Expert VP Niranjanaradhya also requested the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar to take back his decision to issue show cause notice to Additional Commissioner of Public Instructions, Dharwad -- on the premise that punishing an official who expressed his views by giving suggestion will not be a democratic decision, instead, it shows dictatorship stand.

Mid-day meal workers wages

Suresh apprised Pokriyal about the need to increase the salaries of mid-day meal cooks who "earn a paltry sum of Rs 2600, of which the centre contributed Rs 600."

Kumar also thanked the minister for extending the midday meals benefit to all students during the crisis.

Academic calendar

Although 25 school days are lost because of stopping classes for schooler from March 13, Kumar said as of now, Karnataka was not thinking of revising the academic calendar because it starts on June 1. "However, if the lockdown extends and situation becomes serious we have to think of revision and will rework the academic calendar."

This year as many as 8.5 lakh students applying for SSLC examinations in Karnataka. Suresh endorsed the Punjab minister's view of SSLC examination being a crucial stage in a students life and said: "We will consider it (SSLC examinations) when the situation becomes normal."

Considering the extended lockdown, the minister said there are plans to rework the curriculum in coming year to reduce the burden of students and the department is considering forming committees of teachers to lessen curriculum among other moves.

He stated that there was no unspent balance of the Samagra Shikshana Abhiyan funds in Karnataka.

Classes on TV from Wednesday

Minister Suresh Kumar also said starting Apil 29, the government television channel 'Chandana' will air classes for students in various subjects -- mathematics, science, social science -- and languages -- for 27 days. This comes after the government also launched a youtube channel makkala vahini for schoolers.