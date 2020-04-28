STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka toll touches 20, positive tally goes up by 15

Padarayanapura reports 20th case as 13-year-old tests positive, Kalaburagi records fifth death; five patients still in ICU

Published: 28th April 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:13 AM

A woman crosses a road, a part of which has been cordoned off due to the lockdown in Bengaluru on Monday | PANDARINATH B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fifteen more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 518. It includes 20 deaths and 193 discharges. Of the positive cases, one is of a 13-year-old boy from Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura area, reporting Influenza-like Illness (ILI) symptoms. He has been isolated at Victoria Hospital. This area was recently sealed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. This takes the total count of Padarayanapura cases to 20.

The boy had initially visited the fever clinic in Goripalya complaining of fever and loss of smell. Having come from the containment zone, doctors referred him for a Covid-19 test after which he was taken to hospital. His father, mother and brothers have been quarantined. On Tuesday, his secondary contacts will also be quarantined, sources said.

One man from Bengaluru committed suicide. The  50-year-old male was admitted to Victoria Hospital on April 24. He had a history of pneumonia, hypertension and had chronic kidney disease. After breakfast, he had asked for more food. By the time they could get it, he opened the fire exit and leaped to his death from the sixth floor at 8.15 am.

A 57-year-old Covid-19 positive patient, Patient 422 of Sharananagar, Aland, died at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi, taking the toll in the state to 20. He had travelled to Solapur, Maharashtra, and was admitted on April 22 owing to complaints of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). This takes the district’s death toll to 5. The other positive cases include 2 from Mandya, 2 from Dakshina Kannada, 2 from Bagalkot and 2 from Vijayapura. 

A 50-year-old male from Nagamangala in Mandya with travel history to Mumbai and a 22-year-old female from Malavalli, Mandya, who was the contact of Patient 371 tested positive. Two contacts of Patient 432 from Dakshina Kannada tested positive, including a 45-year-old male and 85-year-old female.

The wife and daughter of Patient 456 tested positive from Jamkhandi, Bagalkot, including a 42-year-old female and a 21-year-old female. A contact of Patient 221, a 45-year-old male from Vijayapura tested positive. The second case from Vijayapura is of a 27-year-old male whose contact tracing is under progress. Totally 193 patients have been discharged so far. The health department states that five patients are in the ICU.

TESTING LAB
Another private testing lab called the Department of Lab Medicine on Hosur Road, Bengaluru, has been added to the list of Covid labs in the state bringing the total to 22

