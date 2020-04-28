We will donate again in two weeks, say Karnataka’s first plasma donors

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, the state may see a ray of hope in its fight against coronavirus, as two recovered patients have come forward as donors for plasma therapy, for which clinical trials began on Monday at HCG Hospital.

The two donors — Naveen (name changed), a 40-year-old HR professional and 36-year-old Diya Naidu, told TNIE that they will be donating again after two weeks.

Naveen was the first donor, and had contacted Dr Vishal Rao - who is heading the trials - himself. Naveen had travelled to Dubai on work and had returned on March 20. On March 28, he developed a fever, and on March 30, it was confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I was discharged on April 14, which is when I read that Dr Vishal Rao would be conducting trials for plasma therapy. So I contacted him and I decided to volunteer. There is no vaccine for coronavirus yet, and if this can help those who are in critical condition, I’m glad to have contributed to the cause. I hope other recovered patients come forward too.”

Talking about the process, Naveen said, “Initially, there were a few hesitations as I was the first donor, but it went smoothly and took about an hour totally. I did not feel any weakness either. I’m told that we can donate again after two weeks, so I will be back.”

Divya, meanwhile, had travelled to Switzerland and had returned on March 9. On March 18, her samples came back positive. She recovered and was discharged on April 6.

“I had no obvious symptoms, but was feeling very uneasy and had lost my sense of smell and taste, which is when I got myself tested. On Monday, I got a call from Dr Vishal Rao asking if I can forward as a donor and I immediately agreed. The process took about 40 minutes and was not painful at all,” she said.

Divya added, “If this can help save someone’s life, there’s nothing like it. I have told the hospital management that I will be donating once again. It will be great if more recovered patients come forward too.”