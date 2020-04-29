STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
207 recovered of COVID-19, Karnataka crosses milestone

Karnataka recorded 11 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 523 cases.

Despite the lockdown, Vivek Nagar in Bengaluru was crowded and buzzing with traffic on Tuesday | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded 11 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 523 cases. On a positive note, however, the state hit the double century in the number of discharged patients with 207 recovering from the dreaded Covid. Of the 11 positive cases, six are from Kalaburagi, three from Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district, and one each from Bengaluru Urban and Gadag. Five of the patients from Kalaburagi are contacts of a 26-year-old woman (P425), who in turn is a contact of a 19-year old boy (P395).

The teenager is the contact of a 55-year-old man (P205), who had a Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and passed away. The new patients are four women -- aged 45, 40, 28 and 22, and two men, who are 55 and 43 years old. In Bengaluru Urban, a 48-year-old man from the Padrayanapura containment zone was tested positive. In Gadag, the test of a 75-year-old man, with a history of SARI, returned positive. In Jamkhandi of Bagalkot district, a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, who tested positive, are contacts of a 47-year-old woman (P381) with Influenza-like Illness (ILI).

The other case is that of an 11-year-old, who is a secondary contact of a 46-year-old man (P456) with ILI. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, who is the COVID spokesman for the state, said that the government has started random sampling tests at Hongasandra and Padrayanpura, which have emerged as hotspots. “Over the last two days, 145 samples were taken in Hongasandra and 70 in Padrayanpura. All of them tested negative,” he said.

Kumar said, “120 containment zones have been identified in the state and 436 have tested positive. In all, 4,07,811 people in 72,611 houses are in these containment zones, which also have 5,931 shops and offices. In buffer zones, 36,39,304 people are under observation in 7,69,342 houses. Also, 65,385 shops and offices are in these areas.” On the increase in testing, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “Till April 9-10, we were testing only 500-600 samples a day, but now it has been increased to 4,827 samples a day.

We are looking to increase the number in the coming days. We have enough number of RT-PCR kits and we can continue to do more tests.” On the Rapid Testing Kits sent to Nimhans for validation, he said, “The 200 kits validated did not show good results and ICMR was informed about it. These kits can’t be used, while the other 2 lakh kits ordered have been cancelled.”

