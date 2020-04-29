STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

46 new patients tested at Kidwai’s facility on Day 1

KIDWAI Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) started its testing facility for Covid-19 patients and a total of 46 new patients were tested on Tuesday.

Published: 29th April 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

The testing was done at Kidwai Institute’s outsourced Advanced Molecular Biology Laboratory | EXPRESS

By IFFATH FATHIMA
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) started its testing facility for Covid-19 patients and a total of 46 new patients were tested on Tuesday. It was done at the institute’s outsourced Advanced Molecular Biology Lab.

This follows KMIO Director Dr C Ramachandra writing to the state department to allow for testing to be conducted for the patients and attendants at the hospital. Dr Ramachandra said, “We have 160 in-patients and they will be tested too.

Now, we are focusing on testing new patients and starting their treatment once the results come negative. After which, we will even start testing attendants.” He said, “The most important part is documentation, where we have to upload details of the samples on the ICMR website.

The entire process takes another hour and we will also have to report to Karnataka Covid-19 task force.” He said there was a great need for cancer patients to undergo testing. “We are allowing only one attendant and screening them at the entrance. Those who have fever, or cough and cold are sent back,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp