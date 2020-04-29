46 new patients tested at Kidwai’s facility on Day 1

IFFATH FATHIMA By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) started its testing facility for Covid-19 patients and a total of 46 new patients were tested on Tuesday. It was done at the institute’s outsourced Advanced Molecular Biology Lab.

This follows KMIO Director Dr C Ramachandra writing to the state department to allow for testing to be conducted for the patients and attendants at the hospital. Dr Ramachandra said, “We have 160 in-patients and they will be tested too.

Now, we are focusing on testing new patients and starting their treatment once the results come negative. After which, we will even start testing attendants.” He said, “The most important part is documentation, where we have to upload details of the samples on the ICMR website.

The entire process takes another hour and we will also have to report to Karnataka Covid-19 task force.” He said there was a great need for cancer patients to undergo testing. “We are allowing only one attendant and screening them at the entrance. Those who have fever, or cough and cold are sent back,” he added.