73-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka; death toll increases to 21

Cumulatively 535 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21 deaths and 216 discharges.

Published: 29th April 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning personal protective equipment PPE with face shields before testing swabs through RT-PCR method. (PHOTO | RAKESH KUMAR, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the death toll in the state due to infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the state government said.

The elderly man had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is spokesperson for COVID-19 in Karnataka, told reporters here.

Twelve new cases were confirmed in the state on Wednesday, including the deceased.

Cumulatively 535 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 21 deaths and 216 discharges.

