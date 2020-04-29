Tik Tok video amid COVID-19 lockdown lands Karnataka municipal officials in the soup

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A section of employees of the Arsikere city municipality are in the soup for shooting a Tik Tok video with no social distancing at their office amid the COVID-19 crisis. The commissioner of the city municipality has issued showcause notices to the employees.

After the video went viral, social media users slammed the behaviour of the employees and complained to the commissioner and local MLA KM Shivalingegowda. On hearing about the incident, Shvalingegowda directed the commissioner to take action.

Sources said a section of employees was in a relaxed mood as nobody had visited the office for any work till 12.30. The planning officer, bill collector, first division clerk and four other Group D employees allegedly indulged in dancing and acting out different songs and dialogues. Commissioner Kantaraj was not present, sources added.