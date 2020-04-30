Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru from Feb 3-7

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Defence Production on Wednesday evening announced that the 13th edition of Aero India, the biennial aviation exhibition and air show, will be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, from February 3 to 7. However, no other details were divulged.

While several global events have been put off indefinitely, the announcement of the dates and venue of Aero India has brought much cheer for Bengaluru, especially since there was much speculation last year that the premier event may be moved to Uttar Pradesh.

In 2019, the five-day air show had quite a rough start after the collision of Surya Kirans during rehearsals.

“Adequate time is needed to arrange the logistics for the event, so it was imperative to make the announcement to ensure good participation from companies of different countries,” said a former defence PSU employee.