STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru from Feb 3-7

In 2019, the five-day air show had quite a rough start after the collision of Surya Kirans during rehearsals. 

Published: 30th April 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Defence Production on Wednesday evening announced that the 13th edition of Aero India, the biennial aviation exhibition and air show, will be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, from February 3 to 7. However, no other details were divulged.

While several global events have been put off indefinitely, the announcement of the dates and venue of Aero India has brought much cheer for Bengaluru, especially since there was much speculation last year that the premier event may be moved to Uttar Pradesh.

In 2019, the five-day air show had quite a rough start after the collision of Surya Kirans during rehearsals. 
“Adequate time is needed to arrange the logistics for the event, so it was imperative to make the announcement to ensure good participation from companies of different countries,” said a former defence PSU employee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aero India
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp