STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kalaburagi reports most cases in one day

Eight  more CoVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, making it the highest singleday detection of positive cases in Kalaburagi district in the last 50 days.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials use a swab to collect a sample from a journalist for COVID-19 test at a testing center in Guwahati

Health officials use a swab to collect a sample from a journalist for COVID-19 test. (File photo| ANI)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Eight more CoVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, making it the highest single day detection of positive cases in Kalaburagi district in the last 50 days. Alarmingly, four of them are minors, who included three girls, aged 4.5, 12 and 14, while the other is a 17-year-old boy.

Three men, aged 28, 22 and 20, and a 40-year-old woman have also tested positive. All these patients are either primary or secondary contacts of a cloth merchant (P205) from Mominpura who died 10 days ago. He has spread the virus to 21 people in all, the data revealed. Till date, Kalaburagi has reported 52 positive cases. Of them, five have died and seven have been cured and discharged.

Since March 9, throat swabs of 3,820 people have been taken in Kalaburagi district. Of them, 2,777 have tested negative, while the results of 999 are awaited, stated Deputy Commissioner Sharat B. In all, 712 people were identified as primary contacts and 2,535 people as secondary contacts. 1,486 people are under home quarantine, while 187 are in isolation wards. Twenty containment zones have been identified in the district, the DC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp