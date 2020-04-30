Kalaburagi reports most cases in one day

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Eight more CoVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, making it the highest single day detection of positive cases in Kalaburagi district in the last 50 days. Alarmingly, four of them are minors, who included three girls, aged 4.5, 12 and 14, while the other is a 17-year-old boy.

Three men, aged 28, 22 and 20, and a 40-year-old woman have also tested positive. All these patients are either primary or secondary contacts of a cloth merchant (P205) from Mominpura who died 10 days ago. He has spread the virus to 21 people in all, the data revealed. Till date, Kalaburagi has reported 52 positive cases. Of them, five have died and seven have been cured and discharged.

Since March 9, throat swabs of 3,820 people have been taken in Kalaburagi district. Of them, 2,777 have tested negative, while the results of 999 are awaited, stated Deputy Commissioner Sharat B. In all, 712 people were identified as primary contacts and 2,535 people as secondary contacts. 1,486 people are under home quarantine, while 187 are in isolation wards. Twenty containment zones have been identified in the district, the DC said.