STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MGNREGS comes to labourers’ rescue

K’taka 3rd highest generator of employment under the scheme after Chhattisgarh, AP

Published: 30th April 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

A construction labourer at work in Hubballi on Wednesday | D Hemanth

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when economic uncertainty caused by lockdown has put the country under distress, Karnataka has ensured employment to some 1.8 lakh workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Although the lockdown has caused a steep decline in the number of person-days generated, achieving only 32.1% of the target set for April, MGNREGS has come as a respite to the rural poor.

While taking precautions of social distancing and deploying minimal workers under the scheme, Karnataka, as on April 29, had generated employment for 24.24 lakh person-days as against its projected target of 75.40 lakh person-days. Despite the decline, Karnataka is the third-highest generator of employment under the scheme across the country after Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh with 45.8% and 32.8% achievement of targets respectively.

“Lockdown affected employment generation largely. Despite Karnataka passing an order on March 27 to keep works under MGNREGS going, works began only from April 15 after partial relaxation of lockdown in rural areas and the Central government passing an order specifically asking for MGNREGS works to be allowed. There was fear among people too but now more are seeking work. Police were also not allowing movement. Works are being undertaken in all 6,000-gram panchayat levels except some 250 villages, especially in districts like Kalaburagi where the number of COVID-19 cases is high,” said L K Atheeq, Principal Secretary, Rural Development and 

Panchayat Raj.
Atheeq, Minister for Rural Development KS Eshwarappa and a host of officials have been touring districts to review works and ensure works begin in villages that haven’t generated employment. Since social distancing is the key, small groups of five workers are being deployed to carry out works like construction of trench-cum-bunds, farm ponds, horticulture and sericulture area extension,  groundwater recharge and de-silting of irrigation channels.

And Rs 275 is paid to workers for one person-day. “We have achieved 24 lakh person-days and about 1.8 lakh people have received employment for about 12 days on an average. Which means the workers will receive wages of Rs 66 crore,” Atheeq said. The process of transferring wages to bank accounts of workers through Direct Benefit Transfer takes about 15 days, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MGNREGS lockdown Karnataka
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp