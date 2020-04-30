MGNREGS comes to labourers’ rescue

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when economic uncertainty caused by lockdown has put the country under distress, Karnataka has ensured employment to some 1.8 lakh workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Although the lockdown has caused a steep decline in the number of person-days generated, achieving only 32.1% of the target set for April, MGNREGS has come as a respite to the rural poor.

While taking precautions of social distancing and deploying minimal workers under the scheme, Karnataka, as on April 29, had generated employment for 24.24 lakh person-days as against its projected target of 75.40 lakh person-days. Despite the decline, Karnataka is the third-highest generator of employment under the scheme across the country after Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh with 45.8% and 32.8% achievement of targets respectively.

“Lockdown affected employment generation largely. Despite Karnataka passing an order on March 27 to keep works under MGNREGS going, works began only from April 15 after partial relaxation of lockdown in rural areas and the Central government passing an order specifically asking for MGNREGS works to be allowed. There was fear among people too but now more are seeking work. Police were also not allowing movement. Works are being undertaken in all 6,000-gram panchayat levels except some 250 villages, especially in districts like Kalaburagi where the number of COVID-19 cases is high,” said L K Atheeq, Principal Secretary, Rural Development and

Panchayat Raj.

Atheeq, Minister for Rural Development KS Eshwarappa and a host of officials have been touring districts to review works and ensure works begin in villages that haven’t generated employment. Since social distancing is the key, small groups of five workers are being deployed to carry out works like construction of trench-cum-bunds, farm ponds, horticulture and sericulture area extension, groundwater recharge and de-silting of irrigation channels.

And Rs 275 is paid to workers for one person-day. “We have achieved 24 lakh person-days and about 1.8 lakh people have received employment for about 12 days on an average. Which means the workers will receive wages of Rs 66 crore,” Atheeq said. The process of transferring wages to bank accounts of workers through Direct Benefit Transfer takes about 15 days, he added.