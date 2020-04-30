Nearly 11k from Karnataka stranded abroad will be brought back

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With thousands of people stranded in other countries, the Karnataka Government has decided to make arrangements for their return. The Centre had recently announced plans to bring back Indians who are stuck overseas, after May 3.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Suresh Kumar said, “There are 10,823 people from Karnataka who are stranded abroad. Of them, 4,408 are tourists, 3,724 are students, 2,784 migrants and professionals and 557 are members of ship crews. For a start, 6,100 will be returning and we have made all arrangements.” Giving details, the minister said, “There are 927 people in the USA, 2,575 in the UAE, 414 in Qatar, 927 in Saudi Arabia and 328 people in Canada. They will be screened at the airport and will be asked to quarantine themselves.

They will be divided into three, categories — high risk , low risk and asymptomatic — and their status will be monitored.” The state is also making arrangements to bring back people from other states. “We are also working on bringing back people from other states. Currently, we have identified some of the migrants stranded in Gujarat and we have decided to bring them back. Buses have been arranged for this purpose,” he added. The state will also designate a nodal authority and have standard protocols for receiving and sending of such persons. The buses that will be used for transport of groups of persons will be sanitised completely and social distancing norms will be followed while seating.