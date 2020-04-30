Nine cases make Jamkhandi another hotspot

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Jamkhandi taluk is slowly turning out to be another hotspot within Bagalkot district. It has recorded nine out of 29 cases registered in the district. The authorities have sealed the town, tightening lockdown further.

However, the authorities are still struggling to trace the main source of infection of P164, P263, P381 and P456. “P188, who is a nine-year-old girl, tested positive on April 9, tested positive yet again after completing the course of treatment. We will put her in quarantine for two more weeks,” stated Desai. Meanwhile, no fresh cases are reported in Vijayapura, where 41 cases are reported so far.