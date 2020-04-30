Specialists from Bengaluru to help doctors in Kalaburagi

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/KALABURAGI: After a surge in COVID-19 positive cases in Kalaburagi, the state government seems to have now gotten into the act, and is rushing to contain further spread of the virus by enlisting the services of specialist doctors from Bengaluru. Kalaburagi, which reported the first COVID-19 death in the country, has emerged as a hotspot with 52 positive cases as on Wednesday. After six cases on Tuesday, the district reported eight more on Wednesday.

Not just the number of positive cases, but mortality rate too is high in the district, while the recovery rate seems to be poor. Only seven out of the 52 people tested positive have been discharged, which is much less compared to the rate of recovery in Bengaluru, Mysuru and even other districts of North Karnataka. “We are focusing on the district as the problem is severe there,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar on Wednesday. “Best specialists in Bengaluru will be in touch with doctors treating Covidpositive patients at the ESI Hospital in Kalaburgi through the tele-ICU service. Bengaluru doctors will provide them the required assistance,” he said.

Apart from treatment, the government also seems keen on strengthening containment measures. Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that they are taking all measures to contain the virus spread and directed the district in-charge secretary to stay in the district headquarters till the situation improves. “The situation will be monitored from Bengaluru and a specialist doctor in the district has been appointed as the nodal officer,” the minister said. Dr Shivaraj Sajjanashetty, the nodal officer, had worked in the district as the District Health Officer earlier. He said that most of the positive cases are primary or secondary contacts of those tested positive earlier.

“The district administration is identifying primary and secondary contacts of positive patients and quarantining them. Most of the positive cases are coming from those who are already quarantined,” he said. Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh said primary and secondary contacts should be identified and isolated immediately to stop them from spreading the virus. “The district administration should also test them. The primary and secondary contacts should not be allowed to move around freely and spread the virus,” he said.