STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Surgeon who tested COVID positive after treating one-year-old cured

The total number of positive cases in Kalaburagi district has crossed the 50 mark. Five of these patients have died. 

Published: 30th April 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A 23-year-old female house surgeon in Kalaburagi (Karnataka's Patient-302), who tested positive for COVID-19 after treating a COVID-positive one-year-old boy on April 15, has been cured and discharged from hospital on Thursday.

With this the number of persons cured and discharged from the Kalaburagi hospital has risen to eight. 

The total number of positive cases in Kalaburagi district has crossed the 50 mark. Five of these patients have died. 

The 23-year-old was the second doctor in Kalaburagi to test positive for COVID-19 after treating an infected patient. 

Both doctors have now been cured and discharged. 

ALSO READ | Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor; India needs to be smarter in lifting lockdown: Rajan tells Rahul

The first doctor to test positive had treated patient number six in the state, the first person to die of COVID-19 in the country. 

The one-year-old boy, who was treated by the 23-year-old surgeon and who tested positive on April 15, is yet to be cured.

Another healthcare worker, an Assistant Nurse had also tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 50 days. 

The nurse from Bahamani Hospital in Kalaburagi, who took care of a 65-year-old fruit vendor who died of COVID-19 on April 8, is yet to be cured. 

According to a press release by the Kalaburagi deputy commissioner, the throat swab samples of 3927 persons have been tested from April 9 and of these 3403 samples have been found to be negative. The results of 472 samples are awaited. 

17 containment zones, from where the most number of positive cases have been reported, have been created. 

1500 people have been home quarantined and 200 people have been isolated in hospitals, the release added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid coronavirus covid kalaburagi coronavirus kalaburagi
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp