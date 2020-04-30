Surgeon who tested COVID positive after treating one-year-old cured

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A 23-year-old female house surgeon in Kalaburagi (Karnataka's Patient-302), who tested positive for COVID-19 after treating a COVID-positive one-year-old boy on April 15, has been cured and discharged from hospital on Thursday.

With this the number of persons cured and discharged from the Kalaburagi hospital has risen to eight.

The total number of positive cases in Kalaburagi district has crossed the 50 mark. Five of these patients have died.

The 23-year-old was the second doctor in Kalaburagi to test positive for COVID-19 after treating an infected patient.

Both doctors have now been cured and discharged.

The first doctor to test positive had treated patient number six in the state, the first person to die of COVID-19 in the country.

The one-year-old boy, who was treated by the 23-year-old surgeon and who tested positive on April 15, is yet to be cured.

Another healthcare worker, an Assistant Nurse had also tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 50 days.

The nurse from Bahamani Hospital in Kalaburagi, who took care of a 65-year-old fruit vendor who died of COVID-19 on April 8, is yet to be cured.

According to a press release by the Kalaburagi deputy commissioner, the throat swab samples of 3927 persons have been tested from April 9 and of these 3403 samples have been found to be negative. The results of 472 samples are awaited.

17 containment zones, from where the most number of positive cases have been reported, have been created.

1500 people have been home quarantined and 200 people have been isolated in hospitals, the release added.