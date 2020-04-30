STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teachers worried over SARI survey

Teachers will be deployed to run a specific health survey. Applications were sought for the same on Wednesday.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Teachers will be deployed to run a specific health survey. Applications were sought for the same on Wednesday. A survey of families will be held across the state to identify well in advance anyone suffering from ILI (influenza like illness), SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) and other serious illnesses to prevent them from further health complications caused by Covid-19, said a Department of Public Instruction circular.

But teachers have voiced their concern over their safety. An officebearer of the Karnataka State High School Teachers’ Association said teachers were already pressed into service in the recent survey for those aged above 60. “They are given masks and gloves, but there is a fear among us.

Teachers should not be allocated red zones as they lack the technical know-how of avoiding the infection,” he said. According to Chandrashekar Nugli, secretary, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association, the government must insure the teachers under the policy that is provided for health workers.

Development educationist Niranjan Aradhya said, “Since we have not tested teachers, asking them to visit houses increases risk of infections.” As per the circular, teachers who worked as polling officers will work in this again. A deadline of May 3 has been set. Deputy directors (administration) and BEOs are directed to work under the guidance of DCs. A mobile app ‘Health Watch’ allows them to upload data on the spot.

