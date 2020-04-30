Tumakuru admin in fix for allowing normal burial of Covid-19 patient

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The death of a 73-year-old man (P535) to COVID-19 seems to have made things complicated for the administration that had given the go-ahead for his normal burial without following any of the protocols specified.

While allegedly trying to hide facts, the officials have put lives of many people in danger. On April 26, the day the patient died, the officials gave the approval for his relatives to take the body away and to conduct the burial. But on April 28, to the shock of the administration, the report came positive. The officials tried to explain their alleged oversight by saying that the patient had earlier been tested positive.

In fact, the elderly man had gone to the district general hospital on April 22 and the same day, his samples were drawn and sent to the laboratories. But he tested negative. As his condition deteriorated, he went to a private hospital on April 25. He was again referred to the district general hospital, where he was admitted. His samples were drawn and sent for testing the second time.

"He tested negative the first time, probably because the viral load was lesser,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar. “But this theory too is yet to be confirmed as it is one of the rarest of rare cases,” he added. But those who attended the funeral are asking who should be blamed for the mistake which has put lives of hundreds at risk. The District General Hospital has the dubious record of losing both its elderly male patients over the last few days. Earlier, a 65-year-old man died at the hospital.