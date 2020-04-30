STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Tumakuru admin in fix for allowing normal burial of Covid-19 patient

The officials tried to explain their alleged oversight by saying that the patient had earlier been tested positive.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus victim burial

For representational purposes

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The death of a 73-year-old man (P535) to COVID-19 seems to have made things complicated for the administration that had given the go-ahead for his normal burial without following any of the protocols specified.

While allegedly trying to hide facts, the officials have put lives of many people in danger. On April 26, the day the patient died, the officials gave the approval for his relatives to take the body away and to conduct the burial. But on April 28, to the shock of the administration, the report came positive. The officials tried to explain their alleged oversight by saying that the patient had earlier been tested positive.

In fact, the elderly man had gone to the district general hospital on April 22 and the same day, his samples were drawn and sent to the laboratories. But he tested negative. As his condition deteriorated, he went to a private hospital on April 25. He was again referred to the district general hospital, where he was admitted. His samples were drawn and sent for testing the second time.

"He tested negative the first time, probably because the viral load was lesser,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar. “But this theory too is yet to be confirmed as it is one of the rarest of rare cases,” he added. But those who attended the funeral are asking who should be blamed for the mistake which has put lives of hundreds at risk. The District General Hospital has the dubious record of losing both its elderly male patients over the last few days. Earlier, a 65-year-old man died at the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp