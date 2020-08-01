15 Congress MLAs in contact with us, says Kateel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has claimed that 15 Congress MLAs are in touch with the saffron party. Talking to the media near Ramanagara on Friday, Kateel refused to disclose any names and also declined to comment on MLC C P Yogeshwar’s comment on KPCC president D K Shivakumar and former CM H D Kumaraswamy.

Yogeshwar had said they have plans to bring in Congress and JDS workers in Mysuru to strengthen the party. KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday ridiculed his BJP counterpart Kateel’s statement that 15 Congress MLAs are in contact with him. When reporters sought his reaction to the statement, Shivakumar said not just 15 MLAs but all the 224 MLAs are in touch with the BJP president. “I don’t know why he is bluffing, saying only 15 are with him,” he said.