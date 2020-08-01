STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors’ task force to train village, GP-level teams across Dakshina Kannada

The task force will comprise doctors who are not on Covid duty due to comorbidities or other reasons.

Dakshina Kannada DC K V Rajendra

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Concerned over the high mortality rate in Dakshina Kannada, the district administration has decided to set up a task force comprising doctors to conduct online training for ward and gram panchayat task force members. This is being done to ensure quick identification of infected people.

The task force will comprise doctors who are not on Covid duty due to comorbidities or other reasons. They will train ward and village-level task force members via social media on how to monitor the health of vulnerable people, quickly identify the infected and take necessary measures. Teachers and other interested people from villages can become volunteers and check on patients too.

Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra said they have already conducted surveys and have a list of vulnerable people, and that increased surveillance will happen now. More tests will be conducted too, and Covid labs in the district will be used to their full capacity, Rajendra added.

On allegations of private hospitals overcharging Covid patients, the DC said he will hold a meeting with private hospital association members to remind them about the cap on treatment charges. If hospitals flout guidelines, action will be initiated. He also addressed the issue of patients getting contradicting reports from different hospitals, terming them as ‘stray incidents’ that will be addressed too.

three staffers at mysuru airport test postive
Mysuru: The city airport at Mandakalli reported three positive cases recently. According to sources, the infected includes an individual from the ATC, another from the police personnel manning the airport, and a contractual employee. However, authorities say that the cases were reported a couple of days ago and the airport has been sanitised and employees screened after that.

