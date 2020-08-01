STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kateel picks his team; Vijayendra elevated, made state vice-president

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday announced his new team of office-bearers.

Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel (Photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday announced his new team of office-bearers. While Kateel has chosen to retain many incumbent vice-presidents and general secretaries, the highlight of Friday’s announcement was the elevation of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra as BJP state unit vice-president. 

Vijayendra’s rise from the post of state Yuva Morcha general secretary to state vice-president comes at a time when the party is trying to dispel murmurs of unrest in the government. The appointment comes as an acknowledgement of Vijayendra’s key role in ensuring  victory for BJP in the KR Pet bypolls last December. Two recently elected Rajya Sabha members handpicked by the Central leadership from Karnataka — Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti — have been given charge as president of Raitha Morcha and Backward Classes Morcha, respectively.

Kateel announced names of 10 vice-presidents, retaining the likes of Aravind Limbavali, Tejaswini Ananthkumar, Shobha Karandlaje, four general secretaries, 10 secretaries, two treasurers, office secretary and presidents of various wings including women, youth, farmers and backward classes morcha. The team also includes former MLC Captain Ganesh Karnik who has been named spokesperson. 

The much-delayed appointments come one year after Kateel was appointed state BJP president. “Regional balance has been emphasised on. Office-bearers are from various districts. Many were given a second term,’’ said N Ravi Kumar, state general secretary, who has been retained in his post.

Maalikaiyya Guttedar, who played a key role in ensuring Mallikarjun Kharge’s defeat in Lok Sabha polls, and Nirmal Kumar Surana who lost out on the MLC candidature, have been accommodated as vice-presidents while leaders from Bengaluru like Satish Reddy, Tulasi Muniraju Gowda, who have had to let go of their constituencies to accommodate former rebel MLAs of the JDS-Congress coalition, have been appointed as office-bearers too. 

Keen to focus on BBMP polls, the state BJP office bearers’ list tills towards Bengaluru-based leaders like Aravind Limbavali, Satish Reddy and Dr Sandeep. Right from vice-presidents to secretaries, the office-bearers will focus on specific regions for strengthening the party at the grassroots.

