Mysuru-based documentary maker bags 'Swacha Parisara' award  

K Rathna

Express News Service

MYSURU: 'Swachha Parisara', a documentary produced and directed by city-based K Gopinath has bagged the first prize at the 'Swachh Grama - Swachh Parisara' competition conducted by Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department.



He had created the short film based on Professor UN Ravikumar's innovation about 'Liquid Waste Management' at his residence in Roopanagar. The duration of the film is 12:40 minutes and the movie highlights the importance of conservation of water.



Ravikumar, a renowned environmentalist is the first to experiment with Rain Water Harvesting in Mysuru and is educating people about the same.

He uses the harvested rainwater for day to day household chores and again recycles the waste water generated from kitchen, bathrooms; and use for gardening after a natural purification method.



Gopinath who prefers in making documentaries related to the environment, health, and social awareness said that rainwater harvesting will be helpful to overcome the water scarcity problem.

“The the city growing as Tier II city and increase in population and rapid urbanisation will be a threat to nature. It is need of the hour to come out with more green concepts.”



“It is estimated that on an average a person needs 50,000 litres of water for households chores every year and for a family of four around 2 lakhs litre. Already we are facing water problems during monsoon and adopting rainwater harvesting system the dependency on the borewells and rivers Cauvery and Kabini (in Mysuru region) can be lessened. Its high time we need to adopt a green lifestyle which will help in a long way to protect our environment,” he stressed.



Gopinath expressing happiness said: “I feel proud the documentary has won first prize and has got selected to the state-level competition. I am confident the movie will also win first prize at the state-level contest.”



Professor Ravikumar said that adopting rainwater harvesting in villages will be helpful to overcome the water problem for villagers.

“The farmers can use the water for agriculture purposes in a land of a half-acre. While constructing houses they need to plan for the conservation of water. Using soap nuts for washing utensils, clothes will be helpful to protect water from chemicals,” he suggested.



Crew of the Film: Script, Producer, Director and editing: K Gopinath; Camera: SM Keerthi Kumar; Background Voice: Aakash M. Simha; Background Music : Vidwan Sameer Rao; Music and Sound Recording: Manu Rao.