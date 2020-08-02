After denied admission, differently-abled girl dies of Covid in Chikkamagaluru

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A 20-year-old differently-abled girl died at the district hospital here on Saturday and was later tested positive for Covid-19. The victim was a final year B.Com student and a resident of Gowri Kaluve in the city.

On Friday, she fell ill and her family took her to various private hospitals, but they refused to admit her, suspecting her to be Covid-positive. At last at KRS Hospital, the doctors advised the family to take her to the district hospital for a Covid test.

But the girl’s condition deteriorated and she died minutes after being brought to the hospital. The doctors told the parents that the deceased tested positive for Corona and the body was cremated as per Covid guidelines.

But there was confusion as an earlier Covid test had come negative. The family too said that none of the family members had symptoms of coronavirus, and they did not know how the girl contracted it.

District surgeon Dr Mohan Kumar told TNSE that it was a technical error and action will be taken against the guilty after a detailed inquiry.