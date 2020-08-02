STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Schoolchildren to get milk powder delivered at home

The scheme will cover 64 lakh students from both government and aided schools across the state.

Published: 02nd August 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Juice, milk shakes

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To maintain the nutrition levels of children in government and aided schools, the Karnataka government has directed the task force constituted to handle Covid-19 situation at the gram panchayat level to supply milk powder along with the ration to beneficiaries of Ksheera Bhagya scheme. 
Ever since the Covid pandemic broke out, there were concerns over depleting nutrition levels of government children, majority of whom are from economically weaker sections.

The scheme will cover 64 lakh students from both government and aided schools across the state.
Managing Director, Karnataka Milk Federation, B C Sateesh told The New Sunday Express that KMF is already delivering whole milk powder (WMP) to over 39.5 lakh Anganwadi children, six months to six-year-old. Each child gets 15 gm of milk powder every day that costs the federation Rs 4.01.

Every day, 3 lakh litres of milk is turned into 35 metric tonnes of milk powder to cater to these children, he said. Now, with the scheme being rolled out to students from class one to 10 across 55,683 aided and government schools, Sateesh said that 64 lakh more youngsters will benefit. 

Normally, 18 gm of powder, which costs Rs 5.09, is given to each student under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme at their schools. But as schools have not opened since May because of the pandemic, students have been missing out on nutrition. Fat in the milk is about 3.5 percent, which is the source of nutrition for these children.Students will be given half-a-kilo of milk powder per month, for two months, and the KMF is likely to get the order soon, sources said.

The government has asked teachers to assist the task force in distributing the milk powder. The government is trying to rope in autorickshaws that were used to make public announcements on Covid to distribute the essentials to beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ksheera Bhagya scheme Schoolchildren milk powder
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp