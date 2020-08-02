STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Still no drop in Covid cases, Karnataka tally now stands at 1.29 lakh

Of these, 12,604 cases are Influenza-like illness and 2,698 are Severe Acute Respiratory Illness.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After horrid July that saw the Covid situation worsening, the first day of August too saw over 5,000 cases with the state reporting 5,172 positives, taking the tally to 1,29,287 positives on Saturday.

A sizable chunk of 47,947 cases are under investigation with the state government being unable to find the patients’ contact or travel history. Of these, 12,604 cases are Influenza-like illness and 2,698 are Severe Acute Respiratory Illness.

Bengaluru has been conducting the highest number of tests in the state, with 8,571 per million in the last 10 days. After Bengaluru with 1,852 fresh cases, Mysuru had 365 cases, Ballari 269, Kalaburagi 219 and Belagavi (219).

There were 98 deaths, taking the state’s toll to 2,412. The oldest patient to die on Saturday was a 96-year-old man from Shivamogga, and the youngest was a 34-year-old SARI patient from Dharwad. The mortality rate is still above 1 per cent and stands at 1.87 per cent.

As many as 602 patients are declared high-risk and are admitted to ICUs. Of them, 338 are from Bengaluru. The recovery rate, which stands at 41.52 per cent, is slowly picking up, with 3,860 patients discharged on Saturday.

