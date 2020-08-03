Karnataka: After CM BS Yediyurappa, daughter BY Padmavathi tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to a hospital, his daughter BY Padmavathi too tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where the Chief Minister is currently undergoing treatment, said that his daughter too had tested positive and has been shifted to the hospital on Monday. The chief minister's family members have gone into quarantine.

"Thank you all for your messages and prayers. My father Shri BSYediyurappa ji is doing fine and under observation of doctors who said there is no need to worry. As a precaution, i will observe home quarantine for next 7 days. #GetWellSoonBSY @BSYBJP(SIC)" tweeted BY Vijayendra, Yediyurappa's youngest son on Monday morning.

Leaders cutting across party lines have been wishing Yediyurappa a speedy recovery. In a tweet on late Sunday night, BS Yediyurappa had announced that he was asymptomatic but has been recommended hospitalisation.