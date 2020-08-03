STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru hospital helps 52 women with COVID-19 deliver healthy babies

Shortly after the hospital started a 30-bed ward on June 20, a pregnant woman who had tested positive was shifted here and delivered a baby.

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid the challenging situation arising due to the sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Mysuru, a government maternity hospital in VV Puram has helped 52 women who had contracted the virus deliver virus-free babies in the last one-and-half months.

Lakshmi Devamma Shankarashetty Maternity Hospital, which was converted into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital for treating pregnant women, has so far tended to 77 infected women in various stages of their pregnancy. It was converted as many hospitals were denying treatment to pregnant women who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Shortly after the hospital started a 30-bed ward on June 20, a pregnant woman who had tested positive was shifted here and delivered a baby. Since then, till July 31, doctors have helped deliver 52 babies of whom, 41 were delivered by C-section.

A team of gynaecologists, a surgeon, an anaesthetist and a paediatrician are rendering service along with trained nurses. It hasn’t been an easy task for the nurses and doctors considering the exposure to the virus and the limited resources and equipment the hospital has. “Two of my staffers had tested positive and were in quarantine.

They completed their home isolation period and joined work,” said Dr Malathy, paediatrician-cum-administrative medical officer of VV Puram maternity hospital. She said there were instances of nurses above the age group of 55 years working to fill the gap of nursing staff crunch. The hospital has not reported a single Covid death so far.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysore COVID 19 Mysore Coronavirus
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp