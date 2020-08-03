STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Water, soil from Karnataka sent for Ram temple 

These will be used to sanctify the temple site; Suresh Angadi gives credits Advani’s ‘Rath Yatra’ for historic movement 
 

Published: 03rd August 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as Ayodhya is getting decked up for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple on August 5, Karnataka is making its own contribution to the grand event.
Water from various rivers and soil from several religious places in Karnataka will make their way to Ayodhya as a contribution and sacred gifts for the construction of the Ram temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone.

The Karnataka unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday said the sacred soil and water will be used to sanctify the temple site. “Suttur mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra sent water from Cauvery and Kapila. Dharmasthala Manjunatha Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade sent water from Netravati river while Sringeri Shankaracharya Sri Bharati Tirtha collected water from Tunga, Bhadravati and Sharavati,”  VHP Prachar Pramukh Basavaraj told agencies.

Other seers are said to have sent water from rivers such as Krishna, Bheema, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha, And soil has been sent from temples of Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, Sri Krishna in Udupi, Manjunatheshwara in Dharmasthala, Rambhapuri in Balehonnur in Chikkamagaluru district, Siddaganga mutt in Tumakuru and Datta Peetha.

Meanwhile, in Mysuru, senior BJP leader S A Ramadas is preparing to host a massive special pooja to commemorate the groundbreaking ceremony. He said over 10,000 houses, 312 temples, 25 Ram mandirs in KR constituency will conduct poojas.

He told reporters on Sunday that besides the special pooja, arrangements are made to worship Lord Ram at 14 circles in KR constituency. He said Karyasevaks from the region who took part in the Ramjanma Bhoomi movement would be felicitated on December 6 and discussions are on to send over 500 Karyasevaks from Mysuru to Ayodhya on a special train.

Even as an invitation for the event has not gone out to BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi credited him for the Ram Mandir movement. “Ram Mandir is a result of 400 years of dream and non-stop movement. Several people have lent their shoulders for this movement. Some have sacrificed their lives. Let’s all join hands to build Ram Rajya which is the dream of Mahatma Gandhi,” said Angadi.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Angadi said, “The Ratha Yatra conducted under the leadership of Advani played a vital role to bring the dream of constructing the Ram Mandir into reality. The verdict given by the judiciary in the Ayodhya issue made way for the temple. The 400-year long fight has finally yielded results.” The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, formed by the Centre following the Supreme Court’s ruling in November last in favour of building the temple at the site, has fixed Bhoomi Poojan on August 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram temple Karnataka
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp