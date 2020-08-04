STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t worry, I will be back soon: BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa’s daughter, six employees of the CMO test Covid-positive too
 

Published: 04th August 2020

Entry to Raj Bhavan was prohibited on Monday after the CM tested positive for Covid-19;

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital here, said in a video on Monday that there was no need for anyone to worry and he would soon get back to work.

Meanwhile, a day after he tested positive, Yediyurappa’s daughter B Y Padmavati too tested positive and was shifted to the same hospital that he is in. Random testing continued for the second day on Monday and the results are awaited. Family members and personal staff of the Chief Minister, including his younger son B Y Vijayendra, have gone into home quarantine.

 Right: The barricaded CM’s Office |
Nagaraja Gadekal, Vinod Kumar T 

Six employees at Yediyurappa’s office have tested positive and more tests are being conducted, according to the CMO. Those infected include a gunman, two kitchen staffers, one housekeeping employee, one driver and a security personnel.

On Monday, Yediyurappa released a video from the hospital ward to say that all was well. “Doctors after tests last night and this morning have said that there are no issues and I will recover soon. There is no need for anyone to worry. I have been in touch with officials to ensure that work does not suffer. With the prayers and well wishes of the citizens of the State, I will recover soon and return to work,” he said.

He also thanked several leaders like BJP national president J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, JDS national president and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy for their wishes for his recovery.

“At present, he (Yediyurappa) is doing well and is clinically stable. Appropriate treatment has been initiated as per current protocols. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors,” said a statement from Manipal Hospital where the CM is under observation.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that Yediyurappa may have to remain in the hospital for about 8 to 10 days. “The CM has a very mild cough and his chest is clear. All those who met him in the last 3-4 days...ideally they should be quarantined till they receive their results,” he told agencies.

New police Chief kamal pant under home quarantine

Bengaluru: Two days after taking charge as Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Additional Director General of Police Kamal Pant has had to quarantine himself at home as he called upon Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday night. Pant worked from home on Monday and also held meetings via video conference. He also spoke to police personnel affected by the pandemic and interacted with their families. Soon after taking charge as Bengaluru’s police chief on Saturday, Pant had met the CM according to protocol. Besides, as the chief of the state intelligence wing, the previous post held by Pant, he was meeting the CM on a daily basis almost and had reportedly done the same in the last week too. After Yediyurappa’s tests results came back positive, Pant quarantined himself starting Sunday night.

Special prayers held at Yediyur for CM’s recovery
Tumakuru: In the wake of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa testing positive for Covid-19, well-wishers on Monday held special pujas and rituals at the Siddalingeshwara temple at Yediyur -- the family deity of the CM -- praying for his speedy recovery. Priests performed rudrabhisheka, bilva patre archane and mahamangalarati.

