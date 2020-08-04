STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka drops to third spot in top active Covid cases

With this, the state’s recovery rate, too, has improved to 44.78 per cent from 42.81 per cent on Sunday.

Published: 04th August 2020 05:20 AM

A day after CM BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19, health workers visit Krishna, his official residence, in Bengaluru, on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Marking a record highest number of discharges of 4,776 in a single day and adding a relatively lower number of Covid-19 positive cases to its tally on Monday saw Karnataka dropping to the third position in the highest number of active cases among the states in the country.

Andhra Pradesh with 76,377 active cases (currently under treatment) is now at the #2 position after the grim topper Maharashtra with 1,48,537. For the last few days, Karnataka had taken the Number 2 position. On Monday, the state saw the number of active cases at 74,469, falling by 0.16 per cent compared to the Sunday figure of 74,590, thanks to the record discharges on Monday.

With this, the state’s recovery rate, too, has improved to 44.78 per cent from 42.81 per cent on Sunday. This figure had consistently dropped since the first week of July until July 20, when it made a turnaround. The total number of discharged in Karnataka now stands at 62,500.

Bengaluru tops the state in both total cases and discharges. The largest chunk of recoveries was from Bengaluru, with 2,693 patients walking out of hospitals. The city reported 1,497 new cases, which is also the highest when compared to other districts.

The city now has 60,998 positive cases and 23,603 discharges. The state’s tally of positive cases stands at 1,39,571 cases with 98 deaths, taking the state’s toll to 2,594 fatalities. Here too, Bengaluru contributed with the most deaths at 27 on Monday, taking the city’s toll to 1,104.

Eight people died at their residences, while one was brought dead to the hospital. Following Bengaluru, Mysuru reported 372 positive cases, Ballari saw 305 cases, Bagalkot 209 cases and Dharwad 191 cases.

