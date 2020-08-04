Suresh Kumar visits Naxal-hit village in Koppa

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar visited a Naxal-hit village in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday. Adarsh, an SSLC student in a remote Vorle village of Koppa taluk, has drawn the attention of Kumar through an interaction about lack of facilities in the village to attend online classes.

“It is not possible for me to take part in SSLC online classes because there is no power connection to my village. Internet connection is a distant dream. Students walk 5 km through a mud road to reach the school,” he told the minister.

Kumar announced that he would visit villages in Koppa and Sringeri taluks soon. Immediately, education department officials swung into action. The BEO of Koppa taluk paid a visit to Adarsh’s house and collected information on the family’s condition, road and mobile connectivity.

Even the Sringeri BEO visited and assured him that his problems would be fixed. BEO Nagaraj said that he will carry out a survey of villages in the taluk lacking mobile network and power connection and provids alternative facilities. Students in 102 villages in Malnad region are facing this problem, he added.