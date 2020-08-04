STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Suresh Kumar visits Naxal-hit village in Koppa

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar visited a Naxal-hit village in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday.

Published: 04th August 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Suresh Kumar

Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar visited a Naxal-hit village in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday. Adarsh, an SSLC student in a remote Vorle village of Koppa taluk, has drawn the attention of Kumar through an interaction about lack of facilities in the village to attend online classes.

“It is not possible for me to take part in SSLC online classes because there is no power connection to my village. Internet connection is a distant dream. Students walk 5 km through a mud road to reach the school,” he told the minister.

Kumar announced that he would visit villages in Koppa and Sringeri taluks soon. Immediately, education department officials swung into action. The BEO of Koppa taluk paid a visit to Adarsh’s house and collected information on the family’s condition, road and mobile connectivity.

Even the Sringeri BEO visited and assured him that his problems  would be fixed. BEO Nagaraj said that he will carry out a survey of villages in the taluk lacking mobile network and power connection and provids alternative facilities. Students in 102 villages in Malnad region are facing this problem, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S Suresh Kumar Koppa Naxals
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp