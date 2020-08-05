42 from Karnataka crack UPSC exam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 42 candidates from Karnataka have cleared the Civil Services Examination for 2019, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Jeydev C S, with an All India Rank (AIR) 5, topped the state, while Yashaswini B and Vinod Patil H came second and third in the state tally, ranked 71 and 132, respectively. A total of 829 candidates have been selected to various Civil Services.