Deve Gowda postpones JDS meeting

I request people to compulsorily wear masks whenever they step out of their homes,” Gowda added.

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid-19 positive cases continue to surge in Karnataka and after many politicians including legislators tested positive for the virus in the last few days, the JDS postponed its meeting that was scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda had called the meeting of legislators and district unit presidents to discuss the party’s plan to protest against the state government’s decision to promulgate ordinance to amend Land Reforms Act, APMC Act and Industrial Disputes Act.

Deve Gowda on Tuesday expressed concern over people not following social distancing norms, especially at markets and inside banks. Appealing people to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government to contain the virus from spreading, Deve Gowda said people should avoid going out unnecessarily and must use masks and wash their hands frequently. “As the dreaded Covid-19 is spreading across the state, I request people to compulsorily wear masks whenever they step out of their homes,” Gowda added.

