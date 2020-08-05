Flood alert in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU/MADIKERI/CHIKKAMANGALURU/MANGALURU: With heavy rain lashing the Wayanad region of Kerala, due to a depression in the Arabian Sea, water level in the Kabini river has been steadily increasing, leading to more inflow into the reservoir and leading Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigama and Mysuru district administration, which sounded a flood alert asking people in low-lying areas to move to higher ground, discharged water from the four crest gates at Beechanahalli.

Irrigation officials tracking the rain in Kerala, apart from the rise in the river level near Bavali on the Karnataka-Kerala border, discharged 17,000 cusecs of water, which would increase to 20,000-25,000 cusecs late in the evening, depending on inflow into the reservoir.

With dam safety in mind, officials are on high alert, and people closer to the banks of the river have been advised to stay indoors. Boating between villages on the Karnataka-Kerala border has come to a halt near Machur-DB Kuppe.

Meanwhile, the level in Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir has shot up to 105.70 ft, as against the maximum of 124.8 ft, with an inflow of 5,056 cusecs and outflow of 4,713 cusecs. The inflow is likely to increase, as water is released from the Harangi reservoir in Kodagu district, which is full. Officials discharged 4,750 cusecs as the reservoir level is 2,856 ft, as against the maximum of 2,859 ft.

Heavy, continuous downpour across Kodagu since Sunday has hit normal life in the catchment area. The district recorded 106.12 mm (4 inch) rainfall in 24 hours (Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am). Harangi reservoir crest gates were reopened to let out over 11,000 cusecs of water and people in low-lying areas were asked to shift to safer places.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district administration passed precautionary notices to residents staying in vulnerable areas to shift to safer places as the meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall till August 7.

The water level in the Cauvery at Kushalnagar has increased, and Kakat Poley, Lakshman Theertha and Rama Theertha streams across South Kodagu are in full flow, following continuous rainfall. A flood-like situation arose in Bhagamandala, which has recorded 186.4 mm (7.34 inch) rainfall in the past 24 hours. Overall, the district recorded 979.12 mm rainfall since January.

Heavy rain is likely to occur in Malnad region over the next five days, and an ‘Orange alert’ has been issued, said KM Praveen, district agriculture (weather unit) expert. In a statement, he urged farmers to postpone farming activities by 10 days. Heavy rain coupled with strong winds has been battering Kottigehara and its surroundings since Sunday. The town received 54.2 mm rainfall on Monday.

A slope on Charmadi Ghat road, near Malaya Maruta, caved in on Monday evening. National Highway Authority staff rushed to the spot and started clearing the rubble and mud. XThe Met department issued a Red alert in Dakshina Kannada on August 5 and Orange alert from August 6 to 8, in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall.