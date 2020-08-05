STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC to state: Submit protocol for expert panel

The bench noted that the committees should not only monitor treatment, but also look at several other issues, like availability of ambulances and medicine, maintenance of hygiene, etc.

Published: 05th August 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government should place on record the standard protocol laid down for functioning of the expert committee appointed to monitor Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres, said the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued the direction, noting that the chart submitted by the government indicated that it has not applied its mind in appointing experts from other fields.

As per the Supreme Court order and subsequent directions of the High Court, the state government constituted the committee headed by Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology. The bench said that the job of committees would be easier if a protocol is laid down, and asked the member- secretary of the statelevel committee to respond.

The bench noted that the committees should not only monitor treatment, but also look at several other issues, like availability of ambulances and medicine, maintenance of hygiene, etc. Meanwhile, the bench made it clear that hospitals and medical practitioners should issue death certificates with the cause mentioned as Covid only if that is the exact reason, and if there is some doubt, they should avoid it. The state government must clarify whether hospitals and medical practitioners should issue Form 4 (death at the hospitals) or 4-A (death at other places), the bench ordered.

Hearing on price tomorrow
Directing the state government to file its response on social activist Geetha Misra’s application on allotting
beds to VVIPs, but denying them to the public, the bench said it will hear the plea along with the pricing of PPE kits and other medical equipment on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp