In Karnataka, these Village Learning Circles are aiming to make a difference

CHITRADURGA: With uncertainty surrounding the start of the next academic year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Zilla Parishad CEO T Yogesh has launched a special initiative, forming "Village Learning Circles" to ensure students are not deprived of education.

The aim of "Village Learning Circles" is to ensure that teachers of high schools meet students in their villages and teach them every day. As per the programme, the teachers instead of spending time in schools are requested to visit villages and teach at places having good ventilation and light.

Apart from teaching subjects, they also conduct unit tests, resolve doubts and ensure that the topics are properly understood by their students. For this programme, high schools of remote villages have been selected on a trial basis.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, CEO T Yogesh said, "The multi-pronged programme is aimed at keeping the students busy with studies, reduce the syllabus pressure and finally to improve the SSLC results."

"Initially, we have taken 12 remote village high schools of the district on trial basis and based on feedback from the students and teachers involved in the programme, we will extend it to the entire district," he added.

Another important thought behind this concept is to ensure a level-playing field for students of the government schools. No student of a government school should lag behind in studies in comparison to private school students. Under the Village Learning Circles, students sit in the open environment, as it helps in learning better.

With COVID-19 spreading, and uncertainty over the start of the next academic year, and with Chitradurga also receiving good rains, many students are busy in agricultural and allied activities that diverts them from education.

Adding to this, once the academic year begins, the pressure will be more on students. Around twelve high schools of the district and two schools from six taluks have been selected for the programme that aims to address this.

"This also helps in giving individual attention to students which may not be possible in a classroom. Unless teachers intervention is present, rural students may not be regular with their studies. To avoid this situation and keep the students engaged, the programme has been started on trial basis", he added.

