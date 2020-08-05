STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JD(S) MLA and ex-minister B Satyanarayana laid to rest with full state honours

Former PM H D Deve Gowda, district minister J C Madhuswami, former DCM Dr G Parameshwara, and a host of JD(S) leaders paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Former PM H D Deve Gowda paying his last respect to the departed leader (Photo | ENS)

TUMAKURU: Former minister and JD(S) MLA B Satyanarayana, who breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, was laid to rest with full state honours at his farm at Bhuvanahalli near Sira on Wednesday.

Former PM H D Deve Gowda, district minister J C Madhuswami, former DCM Dr G Parameshwara, and a host of JD(S) leaders including ex-ministers H D Revanna, SR Srinivas, and MLAs D C Gowrishankar paid their last respects.

The three-time MLA was the labour minister in the J H Patel cabinet during 1994 and had resigned from his post shouldering the moral responsibility for the murder of the circle police inspector Saiprakash by a gambling mafia. The culprits had taken advantage of the groundnut price crash at the Sira APMC and incited farmers to protest and had lynched an honest officer.

In 2004, Satyanarayana became the rural water supply minister in the Congress-JD(S) alliance government and in 2018, he became the KSRTC chairman.

He had defeated his arch-rival and senior leader T B Jayachandra in the elections. He is survived by wife, four daughters and a son.

After his graduation in PES college in Mandya, Satyanarayana obtained his LLB degree at Vidyodaya Law College in Tumakuru and practised law at Sira courts.

