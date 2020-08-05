JD(S) MLA from Karnataka dies after prolonged illness, tested negative for COVID-19

By Express News Service

The Janata Dal (Secular) MLA from the Sira assembly constituency in Karnataka B Sathyanarayana passed away after a prolonged illness on Tuesday. A statement from Manipal Hospital, where the 69-year-old legislator was admitted for treatment, said that he was suffering for a long time from chronic liver disease.

"MLA from Sira Constituency, Karnataka who was under treatment at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road for a prolonged illness passed away today at 10.45 pm. He was 69 years old. He was suffering for a long period of time with advanced chronic liver disease. He was in a very critical state and was under treatment at the intensive care unit for secondary to septicaemia with multisystem organ failure," said a statement from Manipal Hospital Director Manish Rai on Tuesday.

Doctors at the hospital said that he had tested negative for COVID-19. A host of leaders cutting across party lines expressed regret at the loss and condoled the Sira legislator's death.

Incidentally, even as the hospital said that Satyanarayana passed away only on Tuesday night, BJP ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, Health Minister B Sriramulu and Tourism Minister CT Ravi put out tweets condoling his death on Tuesday afternoon causing confusion. The leaders were quick to delete their tweets.