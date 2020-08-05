Special puja to be held in temples across Karnataka on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Temples across Karnataka will perform special pujas on Wednesday, coinciding with the Ram Temple bhoomi puja in Ayodhya.

A circular issued by the Endowment department on Tuesday stated that directions to perform special puja and prayers for completion of Ram Temple work and the well-being of people, was issued on the instructions of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Muzrai and Religious Endowment Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary. The CM, who tested positive for Covid-19, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru.

All temples administered by the Endowment department, and other temples in the State have been asked to perform special puja and prayers by following the guidelines issued to contain the spread of Covid-19.



Meanwhile, the BJP state unit asked party members not to take out processions or burst crackers to celebrate the event. Party state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said people can watch the bhoomi puja at Ayodhya from 8 am to 12 noon on social media platforms.