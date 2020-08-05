STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Special puja to be held in temples across Karnataka on Wednesday

Temples across Karnataka will perform special pujas on Wednesday, coinciding with the Ram Temple bhoomi puja in Ayodhya.

Published: 05th August 2020 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2020 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Temples across Karnataka will perform special pujas on Wednesday, coinciding with the Ram Temple bhoomi puja in Ayodhya.

A circular issued by the Endowment department on Tuesday stated that directions to perform special puja and prayers for completion of Ram Temple work and the well-being of people, was issued on the instructions of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Muzrai and Religious Endowment Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary. The CM, who tested positive for Covid-19, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru. 

All temples administered by the Endowment department, and other temples in the State have been asked to perform special puja and prayers by following the guidelines issued to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the BJP state unit asked party members not to take out processions or burst crackers to celebrate the event. Party state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said people can watch the bhoomi puja at Ayodhya from 8 am to 12 noon on social media platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Ayodhya Ram Temple bhoomi puja
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
WATCH | PM Modi lays foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya
A man inspects the damage of August 4 blast that tore through Lebanon's capital Beirut. (Photo| AFP)
Deadly explosions rip apart Lebanon's Beirut: Over 100 dead, thousands injured
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp