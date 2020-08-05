STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two records in Karnataka's kitty: Highest single-day Covid cases and discharges

The state’s total discharges are now at 69,272. This is the second time Karnataka has reported over 6,000 positive cases in a single day.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karanataka on Tuesday recorded its highest-ever single-day Covid-19 positive cases of 6,259, taking the total to 1,45,830. However, the state also marked another record highest -- the number of discharges in a single day at 6,777, which is even higher than the positive cases added, and 2,001 more that of Monday when 4,776 were discharged.

The state’s total discharges are now at 69,272. This is the second time Karnataka has reported over 6,000 positive cases in a single day. On July 30, it had 6,128 cases. The state’s ever-increasing positivity rate now stands at 9.79% with 1,45,830 positive cases against 14,89,016 tests conducted.

Hearteningly, the number of active cases has fallen by 0.83 per cent from 74,469 on Monday to 73,846 on Tuesday. On Monday, Karnataka came down to the third position among states with the highest number of active cases, after Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

The state’s recovery rate has been improving since July 20 and on Tuesday it stood at 47.50 per cent. However, it lags behind national average of 66.28%. However, Karnataka’s mortality rate is 1.85 per cent, much better than the national average of 2.09 per cent.

With the addition of 110 deaths, the state’s toll on Tuesday was 2,704. In Bengaluru Urban, 2,035 total positive cases were reported, but the number of daily discharges were 4,274. Bengaluru Urban has been consistently recording the highest number of cases. But, according to the state war room data, the daily growth rate over the past five days is higher for other districts than Bengaluru Urban.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday tweeted, “Bengaluru records the lowest mortality rate compared to other metros i.e 115 deaths, while the state records 39 deaths per million population. Delhi records five times and Maharashtra three times more than Karnataka per million population (sic)” .

