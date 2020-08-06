Gram Panchayat poll reservation list ready for 21 districts: EC to HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday informed the Karnataka High Court that the reservation list for Gram Panchayats (GP) elections is ready in 21 districts and the remaining nine districts have sought time to do the same. Senior counsel K N Phanindra, representing SEC, made this submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

The bench was hearing the PIL filed by K C Kondaiah and others challenging the SEC notification of May 28 postponing the GP elections owing to ‘unavoidable circumstances’. The counsel also submitted that the remaining nine districts will publish the reservation notification by August 24 and the voters’ list will be ready by the first week of the September.