STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

In Mysuru, 62% patients opt for home quarantine

In Mysuru district, 62% of the total Covid-19 patients have opted for home isolation.

Published: 06th August 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike workers remove a ‘red alert’ banner from in front of a house in Bengaluru, on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: In Mysuru district, 62% of the total Covid-19 patients have opted for home isolation. This is because these patients — some of whom are asymptomatic and some with mild symptoms — prefer the comfort of their homes to staying in a hospital.

According to health officials, of the total 3,579 active cases in Mysuru as on August 5, over 2,227 persons have opted for home isolation while 240 are isolated in the dedicated Covid hospital, 87 at Covid Healthcare Centres, 776 at Covid Care Centres, 201 at private hospitals and 48 at private Covid centres.
With more people opting for home isolation, it has helped reduce the burden on hospitals and helped patients with severe symptoms and medical emergencies get beds on time.

However, officials seem to be worried as more people are now opting for home isolation and they feel it can put their lives at risk if they fail to report to the authorities concerned if their symptoms worsen.
Till date, there have been no fatalities in home isolation cases. However, there have been instances where a few patients have been shifted to different facilities following complaints of increasing symptoms.
DC Abhiram G Sankar said that though people opting for home isolation is  helping in  getting beds for critical care, he is concerned as the numbers are higher than what he expected.

When asked if there are any plans to provide real-time bed availability data in the public domain, Abhiram said, “Real-time bed data is something we are still working on.” Meanwhile, a patient who had opted for home isolation and who recovered said, “I opted for it as I had mild symptoms and live alone. I was able to recover as I followed home isolation guidelines and had guidance from my doctor. Most people opt for home isolation, but fail to take necessary precautions.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
home quarantine Mysuru Covid-19 patients Covid-19
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp